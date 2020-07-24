NOW: Trump says he spoke to Putin today and there wasn't one question to @realDonaldTrump about Russia putting bounties on our military. We have to do better. pic.twitter.com/fsGH4oNmrB— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 23, 2020
I have no idea why anyone would want to be a White House reporter if they dont want to prepare to ask tough questions of the president and to ask them. Like "You spoke to Putin today. Did you discuss the bounties he put on American troops?"— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 23, 2020
2 thoughts on “Bueller?”
Reporters more concerned about ‘access’ than actually reporting.
Two days ago Neo-liberal, warmonger Chris Coons (D-Del) was out hawking the idea that the US needs to remain in the WHO.
Now that’s an issue that needs our immediate attention???
None of the reporters who questioned Coons thought to ask him if giving the bloated military another $741 billion to wage its wars all over the globe in 2021 was enough, too much, or too little money?
Coons wasn’t asked how much longer the Democrats intended to fight the 20 year long war in Afghanistan?
Or if $100 billion was enough money to fund the war in Afghanistan through 2021?
Democrats need to get serious about war and peace, and how much money they’re willing to keep pouring into our bloated military instead of using some of that money to fund Medicare For All and our infrastructure.
And reporters should stop wasting our time quizzing Neo-liberal, warmongers about the WHO.