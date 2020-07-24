Bueller?

~ susie

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “Bueller?

  2. Two days ago Neo-liberal, warmonger Chris Coons (D-Del) was out hawking the idea that the US needs to remain in the WHO.
    Now that’s an issue that needs our immediate attention???

    None of the reporters who questioned Coons thought to ask him if giving the bloated military another $741 billion to wage its wars all over the globe in 2021 was enough, too much, or too little money?

    Coons wasn’t asked how much longer the Democrats intended to fight the 20 year long war in Afghanistan?

    Or if $100 billion was enough money to fund the war in Afghanistan through 2021?

    Democrats need to get serious about war and peace, and how much money they’re willing to keep pouring into our bloated military instead of using some of that money to fund Medicare For All and our infrastructure.

    And reporters should stop wasting our time quizzing Neo-liberal, warmongers about the WHO.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *