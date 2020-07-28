The real Portland terrorists

Trump said yesterday that it was a media hoax to say mothers were protesting. Here’s how his storm troopers treated a woman protesting. pic.twitter.com/U6crBzDgdg

Thread:



One of the things about been the parent of school aged kids in Portland is that I know a bunch of the women who have locked arms at the Wall of Moms.



One of them, a woman I attend a yearly barbeque with, got shot in the face on the night of July 25th pic.twitter.com/1jYoeCGYux