Trump said yesterday that it was a media hoax to say mothers were protesting. Here’s how his storm troopers treated a woman protesting. pic.twitter.com/U6crBzDgdg— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 27, 2020
Thread:— Tim Dickinson (@7im) July 27, 2020
One of the things about been the parent of school aged kids in Portland is that I know a bunch of the women who have locked arms at the Wall of Moms.
One of them, a woman I attend a yearly barbeque with, got shot in the face on the night of July 25th pic.twitter.com/1jYoeCGYux
One thought on “The real Portland terrorists”
Those heavily armed “federal agents” (what’s Blackwater up to these days?) all dressed in camo, living behind that re-enforced metal fence in Portland are beginning to crack.
“I’m afraid I’m going to die,” one of them said yesterday.
Most of these federal agents are pretty decent men and women who live in the suburbs with their families.
They don’t want to be in Portland anymore then Portlanders want them to be in Portland, and they damn sure don’t want to catch the coronavirus.
They are also starting to realize that the only reason that they’re in Portland is for their propaganda value to Trump.
The longer Barr’s uninvited federal shock troops are forced to remain in their self-erected prison in Portland, the less inclined they’ll be to defend it.
Now is not the time to call for a ceasefire or to move the protest away from the Federal Building as some Neo-liberal Democrats have called for.
There should be no ceasefire until Trump and his storm troopers are ready to “abandon all hope” and leave.