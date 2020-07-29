Barr hearing

Share

Swalwell: Are you investigating Donald Trump for commuting the sentence of Roger Stone?

Barr: No

Swalwell: Why not?

Barr: Why should I

Swalwell: Well let’s talk about that pic.twitter.com/UEG8rlc8Yd — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 28, 2020

Today, Attorney General Barr told @HouseJudiciary that he doesn't read the president's tweets.



This is either one of two things: a lie or gross negligence.



Which is it, @TheJusticeDept? pic.twitter.com/pqatjuTwp7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 28, 2020

Rep. Cicilline: Is it ever appropriate for the President to solicit or accept foreign assistance in an election?

Barr: Depends what kind of assistance pic.twitter.com/jMwv3c2zG2 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 28, 2020

Under my questioning, AG Barr admitted today that he discusses campaign-related matters with President Trump.



Barr, who is supposed to be non-partisan in his role as the people's lawyer, has become the President's political fixer and allowed politics to infiltrate the judiciary. pic.twitter.com/6aBnlVmBGY — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) July 28, 2020

Super powerful moment from #BarrHearing as @RepJayapal grills William Barr about the administration cheering on White "re-open" protesters carrying Confederate flags, guns, and threatening elected officials while gassing Black & Brown protesters calling out Trump's failures. pic.twitter.com/sFYmvnor1R — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) July 28, 2020