Barr hearing

Swalwell: Are you investigating Donald Trump for commuting the sentence of Roger Stone?— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 28, 2020
Barr: No
Swalwell: Why not?
Barr: Why should I
Swalwell: Well let’s talk about that pic.twitter.com/UEG8rlc8Yd
Today, Attorney General Barr told @HouseJudiciary that he doesn't read the president's tweets.— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 28, 2020
This is either one of two things: a lie or gross negligence.
Which is it, @TheJusticeDept? pic.twitter.com/pqatjuTwp7
Rep. Cicilline: Is it ever appropriate for the President to solicit or accept foreign assistance in an election?— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 28, 2020
Barr: Depends what kind of assistance pic.twitter.com/jMwv3c2zG2
Under my questioning, AG Barr admitted today that he discusses campaign-related matters with President Trump.— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) July 28, 2020
Barr, who is supposed to be non-partisan in his role as the people's lawyer, has become the President's political fixer and allowed politics to infiltrate the judiciary. pic.twitter.com/6aBnlVmBGY
Super powerful moment from #BarrHearing as @RepJayapal grills William Barr about the administration cheering on White "re-open" protesters carrying Confederate flags, guns, and threatening elected officials while gassing Black & Brown protesters calling out Trump's failures. pic.twitter.com/sFYmvnor1R— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) July 28, 2020
Bill Barr refuses to categorically condemn video of a Navy veteran who was protesting in Portland being brutally beaten by federal forces pic.twitter.com/xlgeILLmdV— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2020