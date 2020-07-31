Republican accolades are pouring in, but here’s how I will remember him best:
Herman Cain’s most lasting legacy might be the tipped minimum wage which he, as head of the National Restaurant Association, lobbied to set at $2.13. pic.twitter.com/4ONdUHauf7— Donovan X. (@donovanxramsey) July 30, 2020
Making sure the working poor stay that way!
#Legacy pic.twitter.com/FumPkd5GNc— Kim Wexler's Ponytail (@MadisonKittay) July 30, 2020
RIP Herman Cain (headline unrelated) pic.twitter.com/6wtyzy8vr4— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 30, 2020
Herman Cain’s last public appearance was appearing at Trump’s Tulsa rally without a mask. He posted an anti-mask tweet the day before that has since been deleted. https://t.co/8Z6MisLzAs— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020
One thought on “R.I.P. Herman Cain”
“Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” Martin Luther King, Jr., 1963.