R.I.P. Herman Cain

~ susie

Republican accolades are pouring in, but here’s how I will remember him best:

Making sure the working poor stay that way!

  1. “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” Martin Luther King, Jr., 1963.

