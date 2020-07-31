R.I.P. Herman Cain

Share

Republican accolades are pouring in, but here’s how I will remember him best:

Herman Cain’s most lasting legacy might be the tipped minimum wage which he, as head of the National Restaurant Association, lobbied to set at $2.13. pic.twitter.com/4ONdUHauf7 — Donovan X. (@donovanxramsey) July 30, 2020

Making sure the working poor stay that way!

RIP Herman Cain (headline unrelated) pic.twitter.com/6wtyzy8vr4 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 30, 2020