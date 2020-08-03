My latest: The CFPB once defended consumers. Thanks to Trump, it now helps companies prey on them instead. "https://t.co/F9iAArQl0k— (((Helaine Olen))) (@helaineolen) August 2, 2020
My latest: The CFPB once defended consumers. Thanks to Trump, it now helps companies prey on them instead. "https://t.co/F9iAArQl0k— (((Helaine Olen))) (@helaineolen) August 2, 2020
One thought on “Fuck you, losers”
Because Moscow Mitch and the Republicans have stalled a new coronavirus relief bill in the Senate, millions of Americans “are out of time” because they’re out of money.
Moscow Mitch refused to pass any bill unless Big business gets a pass on all legal liability and moral responsibility while doing business during the pandemic.
Why is it that the wealthy and the Republicans always get to go to the front of the line and the rest of us always get the short end of the stick?