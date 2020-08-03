Wow. Trump campaign senior adviser is extremely evasive in response to Chris Wallace's question about if the Trump campaign "has received any information from foreign groups, foreign nationals" about the Bidens.— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2020
"That's a silly question," he responds, dodging. pic.twitter.com/t8mPwcO2IX
One thought on “No lines they won’t cross”
Why is Mike Pompeo, and therefore Trump, so angry at China?
Two years ago Pompeo and Trump, at the behest of Israel, assured the world that the US would not allow Iran to export a single barrel oil.
Pompeo succeeded in cutting Iran’s exports to 200,000 barrels a day well below Iran’s 2008 high of 2 million barrels a day.
That’s when China stepped in and began buying 400,000 barrels of Iranian oil a day by making back channel deals.
China’s intervention did several things.
It prevented the Iranian people from starving to death; it stabilized the price of oil; and it pissed off Pompeo (and Israel).
China’s intervention was very popular with most of the people in the Middle East, including a majority of Sunni Arabs.
The Pompeo/Trump foreign policy in the ME, particularly their decision to bring the Iranians to the negotiating table by starving them out, has been an abject failure and that’s what both Pompeo and Trump are.