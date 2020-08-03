Either way, we know what he is

Share

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

Via Politico:

We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000. If we tested less, there would be less cases,” the president added.



Shocking that Trump is still pushing this ridiculous argument. Normally, politicians abandon a position when it’s met with public ridicule, as this one has been. Especially when trailing badly in every poll on the eve of an election.



Sure, Trump’s continued insistence that the U.S. has so many infections only because of the number of tests is laughable. But don’t let that sideshow distract you. Trump’s continued commitment to this flawed logic implies that he might actually believe it. (At the very least, he publicly claims to believe it.)



And if he believes it, that means he sees no difference between an unreported case and a healthy person. If he really believes that an unconfirmed case is not a case at all, he isn’t thinking about these cases as people. People who can’t get tested don’t know they’re infected until the disease progresses, and therefore treatment is delayed, with potentially tragic consequences.



But maybe Trump doesn’t believe it. Maybe he’s just a politician trying to polish the historic turd that is his record. Maybe he understands that people can be infected even if they are never tested. Maybe he doesn’t believe the test causes infection. (Imagine your position is so flawed that “He’s lying, he doesn’t really believe that,” is the charitable possibility.)



Either way, this proclaimed belief is behind the administration’s decision to end federal support for testing. Either way, he’s making it harder for people to get tested so that infection statistics look less bad for him.



Either way, he’s a sociopath.