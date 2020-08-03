Scientists have warned of an October surprise, in which, despite insufficient data, the president could instruct the FDA to issue an Emergency Use Authorization, circumventing the normal approval process for vaccines for the sake of political expediency. https://t.co/ZwNtGxdjUi— The Nation (@thenation) August 2, 2020
2 thoughts on “Wait for it”
The Russians claim that they will begin a large scale vaccination program in October.
Can’t be outdone by Putin now can you Trump?
How many Americans will this bullshit kill?