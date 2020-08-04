Trump Plans ‘Emergency’ to Stay in Office, Top Democrat James Clyburn Says – Bloomberg ["https://t.co/gl7kEE1DW2"]— John Stoehr's Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) August 3, 2020
One thought on “Probably”
Trump will probably be supported in this unconstitutional endeavor by the thousands of Evangelical and Catholic Churches and hundreds of Jewish groups who received around $7.3 billion dollars in PPP money meant to help small businesses survive.
Robert Jeffress’, who called Trump a “Christian warrior,” megachurch got between $2 and $5 million.
Willow Creek Community Church got between $5 and $10 million.
Joyce Meyers Ministries got between $5 and $10 million.
If you operate a religion which pays zero in taxes, Scientology, Mormon, Catholic, Evangelical or Wiccan, then you shouldn’t be allowed, by law, to take a single taxpayer dollar for any reason.
The churches are as corrupt as they wanna be and that’s pretty corrupt.