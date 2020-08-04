One thought on “Probably

  1. Trump will probably be supported in this unconstitutional endeavor by the thousands of Evangelical and Catholic Churches and hundreds of Jewish groups who received around $7.3 billion dollars in PPP money meant to help small businesses survive.

    Robert Jeffress’, who called Trump a “Christian warrior,” megachurch got between $2 and $5 million.
    Willow Creek Community Church got between $5 and $10 million.
    Joyce Meyers Ministries got between $5 and $10 million.

    If you operate a religion which pays zero in taxes, Scientology, Mormon, Catholic, Evangelical or Wiccan, then you shouldn’t be allowed, by law, to take a single taxpayer dollar for any reason.

    The churches are as corrupt as they wanna be and that’s pretty corrupt.

