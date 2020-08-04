Inside the Project Veritas Plan to Steal the Election https://t.co/XMevwFtDfh— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 3, 2020
One thought on “Be aware”
Every Fascist is doing their bit.
FOX, Newsmax, and One America News are nothing more then propaganda outlets for the Fascist Republican Party.
Their FCC’s licenses should be revoked.
There is a clear difference between what Newton Minnow was about and what Joseph Goebbels was about.