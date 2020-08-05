Deja vu all over again…
Here is Cameron Joseph's article on Lane Ruhland who was the person who dropped off Kanye West's election papers today. WISN’s Matt Smith captured video of that. Ruhland, a GOP strategist, is also an attorney with Husch Blackwell law firm in Madison.https://t.co/tFZ1iL6HsH— scoutprime (@scoutprime) August 5, 2020
One thought on “No one’s gonna vote for him, right?”
The bickering between various factions inside the Republican Party has broken into open warfare.
The “deficit hawks” like Rand “the Knucklehead” Paul, Mike “Do I have an Amen?” Hucleberry and Tom “AK-47” Cotton don’t want to spend one more penny on anybody or anything.
They also want to starve the Social Security and Medicare Systems of dollars by cutting the “payroll tax.”
There are about 20 of these Freedom Caucus fools.
The “compassionate conservatives(?)” like Moscow Mitch, are willing to pony up $600 a week for those unemployed through no fault of their own and another $1200 stimulus check for everybody.
But, they won’t give a dime to states and cities who are in serious budget trouble because of the virus. (Bye, bye coppers.)
Both factions are demanding that all businesses be held harmless from any and all liability claims.
Note: There is no such thing as a payroll tax.
The Social Security System is funded through employee weekly “contributions.” It’s much like an interest bearing savings account.
The Medicare System is paid for through a weekly “premium” payment. It operates in the same way that a for-profit private health insurance company operates except without the profit.
Will anyone vote for the bio-polar, clown—who doesn’t take his meds regularly—– Kanye West?
Certainly. In every election lots of people still vote for Mickey Mouse and Charlie Manson.
It’s a free country and everybody should have a voice by voting. Early and often.