Sally Yates was treated like garbage by Republicans

~ susie

This is hardly breaking news, but their behavior during this hearing was especially repulsive. It’s three and a half hours, but I suggest you just put it on in the background and listen as you go about your day:

Here are some lowlights. By the way, she was spectacular. Put down all their conspiracy theories and made them look like the lawless Trump minions they are.

  1. The only thing of any real importance that came out of this hearing(?) was Yates admitting that the FISA warrant process was seriously abused during this and other investigations.

    The FISA warrant process needs to be abolished before any more librarians are charged with being fellow travelers by the Fascists in federal government.

