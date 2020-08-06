Sally Yates was treated like garbage by Republicans

This is hardly breaking news, but their behavior during this hearing was especially repulsive. It’s three and a half hours, but I suggest you just put it on in the background and listen as you go about your day:
Here are some lowlights. By the way, she was spectacular. Put down all their conspiracy theories and made them look like the lawless Trump minions they are.
Sally Yates, the former deputy attorney general, testified that Michael Flynn's lies to the FBI were "absolutely material to a legitimate investigation" — contradicting the Justice Department's rationale for dropping charges against him.— NPR (@NPR) August 5, 2020
https://t.co/f2gHhZY9Ee
Sally Yates just said, “Paul Manafort.” You’ll remember paul as the presidents campaign manager who is now in “jail.”— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 5, 2020
Ted Cruz asks Sally Yates if the FBI was surveilling any other candidates for president. Her answer reminds the public of Russia's efforts to help Trump.— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 5, 2020
Yates: “No… there was no information that the Russians were working to aid another candidate other than Donald Trump."
The Sally Yates hearing is going badly for Lindsey Graham. Roughly an hour into the hearing and Graham's claims that Flynn was investigated political reasons have been wrecked by Yates. pic.twitter.com/An5m1TiMYl— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 5, 2020
During a Senate hearing pushing the right's anti-Obama conspiracies, @SenJohnKennedy asks former AG Sally Yates about DOJ officials who "despised" Trump and then pushed the Russia investigation.— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) August 5, 2020
Yates says she was unaware of any such thing and she'd be shocked to hear it. pic.twitter.com/P5zBZq12C8
This is a lie. Sally Yates testified the exact opposite…and did so under oath. https://t.co/HaBWPdgz27— Malcolm P. Johnson (@admiralmpj) August 5, 2020
Today in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sally Yates spoke truth to power—reminding us of Russia’s attacks on our democracy & the legitimacy of investigating Michael Flynn’s lawbreaking lies to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/qfoENQZmkx— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 5, 2020
One thought on “Sally Yates was treated like garbage by Republicans”
The only thing of any real importance that came out of this hearing(?) was Yates admitting that the FISA warrant process was seriously abused during this and other investigations.
The FISA warrant process needs to be abolished before any more librarians are charged with being fellow travelers by the Fascists in federal government.