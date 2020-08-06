Sally Yates was treated like garbage by Republicans

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

This is hardly breaking news, but their behavior during this hearing was especially repulsive. It’s three and a half hours, but I suggest you just put it on in the background and listen as you go about your day:

Here are some lowlights. By the way, she was spectacular. Put down all their conspiracy theories and made them look like the lawless Trump minions they are.

Sally Yates, the former deputy attorney general, testified that Michael Flynn's lies to the FBI were "absolutely material to a legitimate investigation" — contradicting the Justice Department's rationale for dropping charges against him.

https://t.co/f2gHhZY9Ee — NPR (@NPR) August 5, 2020

Sally Yates just said, “Paul Manafort.” You’ll remember paul as the presidents campaign manager who is now in “jail.” — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 5, 2020

Ted Cruz asks Sally Yates if the FBI was surveilling any other candidates for president. Her answer reminds the public of Russia's efforts to help Trump.



Yates: “No… there was no information that the Russians were working to aid another candidate other than Donald Trump." — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 5, 2020

The Sally Yates hearing is going badly for Lindsey Graham. Roughly an hour into the hearing and Graham's claims that Flynn was investigated political reasons have been wrecked by Yates. pic.twitter.com/An5m1TiMYl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 5, 2020

During a Senate hearing pushing the right's anti-Obama conspiracies, @SenJohnKennedy asks former AG Sally Yates about DOJ officials who "despised" Trump and then pushed the Russia investigation.



Yates says she was unaware of any such thing and she'd be shocked to hear it. pic.twitter.com/P5zBZq12C8 — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) August 5, 2020

This is a lie. Sally Yates testified the exact opposite…and did so under oath. https://t.co/HaBWPdgz27 — Malcolm P. Johnson (@admiralmpj) August 5, 2020