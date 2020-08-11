Two hours? How the heck does his makeup job justify two hours? pic.twitter.com/MHGqkX4oNC— Malraux (@jed_white) August 10, 2020
AG Barr lying to us. Trump watches TV, golfs (real/simulator), tweets, fixes his hair, applies his makeup, takes/snorts his medication, eats copious amounts of junk foods, rages at his enemies, conspires w/ others to steal the election, runs his businesses. https://t.co/Q36rKJ2vbu— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) August 10, 2020
According to John Bolton’s new book, it takes almost 2 hours to do his hair and makeup every day. pic.twitter.com/gjrpEpQzkq— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@Sundae_Gurl) August 10, 2020
One thought on “He’s very busy”
Not only is Bill Barr a 33rd degree ass-hat but,
he’s as un-American as Trump is.
Which is probably why these two Fascists “pigs” get along so well.