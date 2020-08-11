Ron Johnson calls stalled coronavirus relief talks “very good news” because of their potential impact on the deficit.— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) August 10, 2020
“It's very good news for future generations," Johnson said. "I hope the talks remain broken down." https://t.co/TJYnxnQSun
One thought on “#RussianRon is not on our side”
If the Joe Scarborough Show had been on the air during the Nixon administration, the anti-Communist, pro-Capitalist Joe Scarborough would have been ranting and raving against Nixon’s policy of detente with “Red China.”
Scarborough is little more then a highly paid Evangelical Christian propagandist who contributes very little to any rational discussion.
Poor old Ron Johnson comes from a long line of Wisconsin Republican demagogues, in the mold of Wisconsin Republican Senator Joe McCarthy, who drink too much and can’t get out of their own way without some help.
They all eventually crash and burn and it’ll be no different for Ron.