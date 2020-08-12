A small but vocal group of Republicans has been stepping up its efforts to help Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in November, leading some on the left to wonder what it is that they want, exactly. https://t.co/FwjKkigAQk via @HuffPostPol— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 11, 2020
So this piece says @ProjectLincoln is spending millions of dollars in target states to beat Trump and his enablers. Exactly what they said they would do. Promises made, promises kept! @reedgalen @RadioFreeTom @jwgop @gtconway3d @SteveSchmidtSES https://t.co/BcwmilMeid— Chris Vance (@Chrisvance123) August 11, 2020
2 thoughts on “The never-Trumpers”
Anybody who trusts any Republican should have their head examined.
Every last Republican must be voted out of office on November 3.
“Just do it.” You’ll feel so much cleaner after you do.
What they want is to have a say in how democrats govern, what policies they intend to promote. They created and walked away from the rancid racist no nothing neo-Confederates. They still want a seat at the table and mostly, the cash and attention that thought leaders “deserve.”
Fuck that noise. Burn the lifeboats!