Unity

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Unity

  1. The Democrats are unified in their singular desire to beat Trump on November 3.
    That’ll be enough to elect the Biden/Harris ticket.

    But beyond that everything is up for grabs.

    Once the election is over there will be a pitched battle within the Democratic Party between the Left-of-Center Progressives and the Right-of-Center Neo-liberals over a whole litany of issues.

    Medicare-For-All.
    War in Afghanistan and Yemen.

    Yesterday’s Minnesota primary between Progressive Representative Ilhan Omar and Neo-liberal challenger Antone Melton-Meaux (who was heavily funded by AIPAC, establishment Democrats, and other conservative groups) is a sign of things to come.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *