.@KamalaHarris will be a great partner to @JoeBiden in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. pic.twitter.com/q5ggXBro5B— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 11, 2020
I’m thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She’s already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020
Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let’s get to work and win.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 11, 2020
.@MayaRudolph reacts to Kamala Harris VP pick: 'Oh s—' https://t.co/gtx1All40k— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 11, 2020
One thought on “Unity”
The Democrats are unified in their singular desire to beat Trump on November 3.
That’ll be enough to elect the Biden/Harris ticket.
But beyond that everything is up for grabs.
Once the election is over there will be a pitched battle within the Democratic Party between the Left-of-Center Progressives and the Right-of-Center Neo-liberals over a whole litany of issues.
Medicare-For-All.
War in Afghanistan and Yemen.
Yesterday’s Minnesota primary between Progressive Representative Ilhan Omar and Neo-liberal challenger Antone Melton-Meaux (who was heavily funded by AIPAC, establishment Democrats, and other conservative groups) is a sign of things to come.