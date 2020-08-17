Steve Bannon tells @MariaBartiromo: With @JoeBiden, you don’t have a Manchurian candidate — you have a Beijing candidate— War Room: Pandemic ☣️ (@WarRoomPandemic) August 16, 2020
Victory for @realDonaldTrump goes right through #Beijing
Biden is in cahoots with the #CCP#WarRoomPandemic @WarRoom2020 @SundayFutures @FoxNews
WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/pDUmOJa3Di
Steve Bannon's porn and meth house: "You have no idea what kind of evil stuff went on" https://t.co/hju4kzrwKT— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 16, 2020
One thought on “Look who’s back”
2016—Russia, Russia, Russia.
2020—China, China, China.
Yawn.
Neo-liberal Democrats explain that in 1990-91 they forged a coalition between Big Business and Big Labor, claiming that such a partnership would benefit both parties.
How has that deal worked out?
Today labor unions are almost extinct and workers wages have been stagnant for 25 years.
Average household income has declined along with the wealth of the middle class.
By contrast Big Business and its owners have grown exponentially wealthier during this same 25 year timeframe.
Bush/Clinton Neo-liberalism has been a disaster for workers.
Today Neo-liberal Democrats are trying to sell us “suckers” a coalition made up of “disaffected Republicans” (Kasich and the Lincoln Project) and Neo-liberals.
These Capitalist hucksters believe that such a coalition can, again, marginalize Progressives and crush their crazy ideas.
Crazy ideas like Medicare For All, a Green New Deal, free college and advanced vocational education, a living wage, a smaller military, de-militarized police departments, and a more equitable distribution of the wealth.
Game on.