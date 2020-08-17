Look who’s back

Steve Bannon tells @MariaBartiromo: With @JoeBiden, you don’t have a Manchurian candidate — you have a Beijing candidate



Victory for @realDonaldTrump goes right through #Beijing



Biden is in cahoots with the #CCP#WarRoomPandemic @WarRoom2020 @SundayFutures @FoxNews



WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/pDUmOJa3Di