This may be our future

Their president has asked Putin to intercede, and if he does, it will get much worse:
This is what a people fighting for democracy look like after the Russian backed “President” rigged an election in Belarus – This is ghost of Christmas future for Trump and his BFF Putin if try to undermine our democracy in 2020!!! https://t.co/ebWgup2ine— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 16, 2020
#Belarus: the #EU 🇪🇺 states have agreed to impose sanctions on members of the #Lukashenko who are responsible for the recent electoral fraud and violent repression.— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) August 14, 2020
Exact list of officials to be sanctioned is being put together right now. pic.twitter.com/lCp2ihFUdU
Minsk, #Belarus, now.— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 16, 2020
Some 200,000 people (according to @tutby) are demanding Lukashenka resign after the rigged election. "1/4 of Minsk must have come out," is heard in the crowd.
Rallies are being held in other cities throughout the country. #StandWithBelarus pic.twitter.com/cQf6TqOJtI
Belarus was virulently anti-communist and anti-semitic so it was willingly occupied by the Nazis during WWII.
It’s understandable that Russia wanted to control the country after the Nazis were defeated in 1945.
But it’s 2020 and the people of Belarus have had enough of the 26 year reign of the Russian puppet and dictator Alexander Lukashenko as well as Russia’s interference in its internal affairs.
The people of Belarus want free and fair elections, and an end to corruption and the abuse of power.
But most of all they want the Russian’s to treat them as a sovereign nation.
Unfortunately both Obama and Trump moved additional NATO forces along the Russian border, deployed missile defense systems in various front-line countries, and failed to control the outbreak of Fascism in Europe particularly in Hungry and Poland.
Therefore the Russians don’t trust that what’s happening in Belarus hasn’t been cooked up by the CIA, as it was in Syria, and their taking a hardline against the protestors.
And Trump, who at this point in his tenure would love to start a war with somebody, is egging the Russians on.