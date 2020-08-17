This may be our future

Share

Their president has asked Putin to intercede, and if he does, it will get much worse:

This is what a people fighting for democracy look like after the Russian backed “President” rigged an election in Belarus – This is ghost of Christmas future for Trump and his BFF Putin if try to undermine our democracy in 2020!!! https://t.co/ebWgup2ine — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 16, 2020

#Belarus: the #EU 🇪🇺 states have agreed to impose sanctions on members of the #Lukashenko who are responsible for the recent electoral fraud and violent repression.



Exact list of officials to be sanctioned is being put together right now. pic.twitter.com/lCp2ihFUdU — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) August 14, 2020