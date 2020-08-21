Trump cabinet officials voted in 2018 meeting to separate migrant kids https://t.co/HkDUGtHM96 via @nbcnews— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 20, 2020
One thought on “I guess they can stand trial together”
This evil, evil Nazi was gifted to the American people by ex-Senator, ex-AG and still racist White Separatist Sessions of Alabama.
Only the best people.