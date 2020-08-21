Lou Dobbs accuses "the Deep State" of "launching agents of the U.S. Postal Service to arrest" Steve Bannon pic.twitter.com/DuAzWVSvJ8— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 20, 2020
One thought on “You see why people who only watch Fox are crazy?”
Bipartisanship.
” QAnon loves America,” says Trump and the FOX audience eats it up.
“Antifa is a terrorist group which wants to destroy America,” says Trump and the FOX audience eats that up.
Neither of those false statements was condemned by Moscow Mitch, Kevin McCarthy or any of the Republican Party’s leadership.
There is a deep, natural divide between Capitalist thinking and Socialist thinking that can’t be bridged.
Medicare For All would effectively end privately operated, for-profit health insurance companies.
They would become redundant, unnecessary, and far too costly to maintain.
The ACA was the Obama, Neo-liberal “bipartisan compromise” on health care struck between the Democrats and the FOX watching Republicans to save the for-profit health insurance corporations.
Today there are more uninsured Americans then there were before the ACA was passed.
One can only conclude that the ACA has been a failure.
In reality there is no bipartisan compromise to be had between black and white.
FOX, NEWSMAX, and One America News are propaganda organs for the Trump organization and should have their licenses revoked.