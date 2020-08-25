RNC nuttery

Share

As someone who spent years lobbying for Joe Biden to support the repeal of the Hyde amendment (which prevents federal funds from being used for abortion), this is just silly:

the RNC is already completely off the rails pic.twitter.com/Ykzqho4nLv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020

“Make America Great Again, Again” — the 2020 GOP platform is basically that Trump deserves a mulligan pic.twitter.com/tNAXx0rEJr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020

Trump begins his first speech at the 2020 RNC by suggesting he deserves to serve more than two terms in office pic.twitter.com/NgCuN8kCYu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020

This is so cringeworthy, I feel like I’m watching a speech at a cult pic.twitter.com/LQlegQGsYU — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 25, 2020