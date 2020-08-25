As someone who spent years lobbying for Joe Biden to support the repeal of the Hyde amendment (which prevents federal funds from being used for abortion), this is just silly:
the RNC is already completely off the rails pic.twitter.com/Ykzqho4nLv— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020
“Make America Great Again, Again” — the 2020 GOP platform is basically that Trump deserves a mulligan pic.twitter.com/tNAXx0rEJr— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020
Trump begins his first speech at the 2020 RNC by suggesting he deserves to serve more than two terms in office pic.twitter.com/NgCuN8kCYu— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020
This is so cringeworthy, I feel like I’m watching a speech at a cult pic.twitter.com/LQlegQGsYU— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 25, 2020
Did COVID took Kim Guilfoyle hearing? pic.twitter.com/eflvT75ZQx— gregarious (@mistergeezy) August 25, 2020
One thought on “RNC nuttery”
The lunatics circus continues tonight with warmonger and complete nut job Mike Pompeo speaking to us from Tel Aviv, Israel..
Before his big speech tonight from Tel Aviv, Israel, Mike Pompeo met with the criminal Netanyahu to get some pointers.
How much of tonight’s speech came from the mind of Netanyahu and how much Pompeo dreamed up all by himself we’ll find out later today.
After meeting with Netanyahu, Mike flew directly to the war torn country of Sudan for a meeting with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Pompeo was there to beg Hamdok, the leader of this failed state, to join the Trump-Israel-UAE deal.
Hamdok said that he’d be delighted to join as soon as the US took Sudan off the terrorist watch list.
The Trump-Israel-UAE deal is a disaster and a danger.
Everybody in the world knows that except for the rogue state of Israel which is being run by a common criminal, the vassal state of the UAE, and the court jester Mike Pompeo and his lunatic boss.
Mike Pompeo’s tough guy foreign policy is an abject failure and so is Mike.