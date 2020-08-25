Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty Univ. & a champion of President Trump, has resigned after the publication of a news story that alleged he and his wife Becki had a years-long sexual relationship with a business associate, via Religion News Service. https://t.co/SDSYByh6ag

The story isn't that Jerry Falwell Jr's wife had sex with someone other than him, it's that the guy she was having sex with had photos of her and then Michael Cohen somehow got the photos and then Falwell suddenly and unexpectedly endorsed Donald Trump. https://t.co/oOeHNjM5mD