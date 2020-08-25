Republicans tried everything in their power to cover for Louis DeJoy, but his testimony today just confirmed he has no business running the post office. https://t.co/E2GfKkv7o0— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) August 24, 2020
Porter: Will you commit to reversing these changes?— Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 24, 2020
DeJoy: No
Porter: If the Inspector General finds you've committed misconduct, will you resign?
DeJoy: I don't think I should.
This exchange between @RepKatiePorter and Postmaster DeJoy is breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/YyCkfwC1l7
Democrat Jim Cooper (Tenn) asked DeJoy, “Is your backup plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone?”
Trump hires only the pardonable.