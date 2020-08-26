Schedule of Speakers for the 2020 Republican National Convention – McSweeney’s Internet Tendency https://t.co/VcqZxqgUCE— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 25, 2020
One thought on “Better than the real thing”
Pompeo’s speech last night was a bust.
He’s on his way to the UAE this morning to apologize to the Saudi vassal state for his being unable to sign up any other country to support the “Abraham Accords,” which Pompeo is now calling Trumps dangerous Israel/UAE deal.
Melania Trump is a Trumpist running dog.
Nothing more and nothing less.
Tonites lunatic circus will include the Christian Evangelism of crazy Mike Pence.
Where are Moscow Mitch and Kevin McCarthy?
Aren’t they the leaders of the Republican Party?
Where do they stand on the destructive, cruel, and authoritarian reign of terror by Trump?
The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.