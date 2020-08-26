Yeah, we need the money:
#BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Tom Wolf wants to legalize recreational marijuana to help with coronavirus pandemic relief in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/G9sYJKyfmK— KDKA (@KDKA) August 25, 2020
One thought on “Finally”
Go Green.
It would appear that Trump and his Boogaloo–Proud Boys (Brown Shirts) have decided to begin their insurrection in Kenosha.
In the middle of the Trump National Convention no less.
Next will come the obligatory rants about law and order from the outlaw sitting in the White House.
The Nazis burned down the Reichstag Building and blamed the fire on the Communists and their comrades the Jews.
We all know what happened next.
The Fascists are not very bright people but, they sure are destructive and violent people.