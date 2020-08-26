Just say no to Trump’s idiotic plan:
We just heard back from the Chief Actuary at the Social Security Administration: As @SenSchumer, @RonWyden, @SenSanders, and I suspected, if Trump goes through with his reckless plan, it would “permanently deplete” the funds that keep Social Security up and running. pic.twitter.com/IaMrxfRKUa— Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) August 24, 2020
One thought on “Call your electeds”
Capitalist Republicans have been trying to destroy the Social Security System since Franklin D. Roosevelt got congress to pass it 85 years ago.
Obama made a serious mistake by suspending the payroll tax (which funds the SS System) during his presidency because he left the door open for Trump to work his mischief.
If Trump is reelected he will make a Herculean effort to end SSI once and for all.
Joe Biden and the Democrats will at least pay lip service to saving the Social Security System, even though they often eliminate the yearly COLA increase to seniors as Obama did twice.
Vote against Trump and every Republican as if your life depended on it, because it very well could.