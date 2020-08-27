2 dead in Kenosha

Share

And apparently it just… happened! There was a result! They were all out after the curfew, it wasn’t that a 17-year-old white militia members has an assault weapon and murdered two people in cold blood. Who can say? “Persons were shot.” Yes, they were. By a white punk with an assault weapon.

Blaming the victims, this is pretty shocking



pic.twitter.com/XmUmclMlrO — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 26, 2020

How can the sheriff characterize a 17 year old unlawfully carrying a weapon (18 is the legal age) “attempting to resolve the conflict.” — Pat Schiek (@SkanLabLife) August 26, 2020

Rittenhouse lives in Illinois. How are armed insurrectionists organizing and learning about calls to action in places like in Kenosha? On Facebook. https://t.co/04hq0nJ5s2 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2020

A white 17 y/o w/ a shotgun kills 2 people. Cops show up. People scream that he shot people. White teen puts his arms up, thinking he’s being arrested. Cops pass him by even though he’s holding a shotgun. He keeps walking & goes on his way. https://t.co/mF90wroeKV — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 26, 2020

This appears to be the Tik Tok account belonging to Kyle Rittenhouse. He’s a misogynist and a Trump supporter. Waiting for you and other Republicans to fully and unequivocally condemn the rioting and murders in Kenosha. https://t.co/4ZCJpJ8ctm pic.twitter.com/rMjxo8gaqG — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2020

If the cops are lining up with armed vigilantes, we’d all better start fireproofing the Reichstag. https://t.co/kAZJr2KHZO — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 26, 2020

The Kenosha Shooting Suspect Was In The Front Row Of A Trump Rally In January https://t.co/e5Njjmuhfh — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) August 26, 2020