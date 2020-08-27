2 dead in Kenosha

And apparently it just… happened! There was a result! They were all out after the curfew, it wasn’t that a 17-year-old white militia members has an assault weapon and murdered two people in cold blood. Who can say? “Persons were shot.” Yes, they were. By a white punk with an assault weapon.
Blaming the victims, this is pretty shocking— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 26, 2020
How can the sheriff characterize a 17 year old unlawfully carrying a weapon (18 is the legal age) “attempting to resolve the conflict.”— Pat Schiek (@SkanLabLife) August 26, 2020
Rittenhouse lives in Illinois. How are armed insurrectionists organizing and learning about calls to action in places like in Kenosha? On Facebook. https://t.co/04hq0nJ5s2— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2020
A white 17 y/o w/ a shotgun kills 2 people. Cops show up. People scream that he shot people. White teen puts his arms up, thinking he’s being arrested. Cops pass him by even though he’s holding a shotgun. He keeps walking & goes on his way. https://t.co/mF90wroeKV— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 26, 2020
This appears to be the Tik Tok account belonging to Kyle Rittenhouse. He’s a misogynist and a Trump supporter. Waiting for you and other Republicans to fully and unequivocally condemn the rioting and murders in Kenosha. https://t.co/4ZCJpJ8ctm pic.twitter.com/rMjxo8gaqG— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2020
If the cops are lining up with armed vigilantes, we’d all better start fireproofing the Reichstag. https://t.co/kAZJr2KHZO— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 26, 2020
The Kenosha Shooting Suspect Was In The Front Row Of A Trump Rally In January https://t.co/e5Njjmuhfh— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) August 26, 2020
Cell phone footage shows Kenosha police telling armed insurrectionists, “We appreciate you guys. We really do,” and giving them bottles of water. Shortly after this video was taken, one of these men shot and killed two protesters and wounded another.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2020
2 thoughts on “2 dead in Kenosha”
Both the police chief of Kenosha, Wisconsin, John W. Morrissey, and the sheriff of Kenosha County, David Beth, are too incompetent and stupid to remain in their jobs.
They both deserve to be fired immediately.
There is something very, very wrong with the leadership in the 18,000 police departments across the country.
Police officers gunning down or strangling citizens in the streets for seemingly minor infractions is a reflection of how the cops are being lead in the US.
Garbage in, garbage out.
Charlie Pierce’s somewhat tongue-in-cheek comment is most appropriate. Police culture in the USA is sick, sick, sick and totally out of control, and a leading indicator of incipient fascism and civil war. Great example of how people who are perceived as decent, upstanding citizens in their personal live can be transformed into monsters when submerged in an unforgiving, authoritarian social stew. Lots of social psych and sociological research on this going back many, many decades.
Biden’s response to all this is to give police departments more money for “training.” This has been attempted repeatedly and the rot has gotten worse and worse. Problem goes much much deeper than inadequate training. Dem platform response is a joke, but consistent with the Obama/Clinton/Rahm neo-liberal appeal to suburban middle class and abandonment of working class and poor.
People murdered for failure to “obey a lawful order,’ i.e. whatever anyone with a badge orders you to do. Keep moving and get on the cattle cars.