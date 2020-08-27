Wildcat strike

Share

Black Lives Matter: It’s scrawled across the courts in the NBA bubble and visible on the backs of players’ jerseys. And after police shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, the Milwaukee Bucks took action to prove it.



Here’s what happened when the Bucks decided to strike: pic.twitter.com/Y0wCbTlzGH — The Recount (@therecount) August 26, 2020

To protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the Milwaukee Bucks sat out Game 5 of the NBA playoffs—and forced the entire league to shut down. The Bucks players are workers who shut down their workplace with a strike. Workers everywhere can do the same. https://t.co/rpPww06x2x — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) August 26, 2020

In the wake of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 playoff strike and the NBA’s ensuing decision to postpone all Aug. 26 games, other professional athletes are starting to react.https://t.co/9XfKhRdVMr — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) August 26, 2020

Chris Webber holds back tears while speaking about NBA players’ strike after the police shooting of Jacob Blake pic.twitter.com/wowdpF9adg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020

“As a Black man, as a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight.”



Kenny Smith walked off the TNT set in solidarity with the NBA players’ strike of tonight’s games. pic.twitter.com/HgurJPqHKB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2020