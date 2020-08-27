NEW AD: Elizabeth Neumann – the former Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention in Trump's DHS – says that the U.S. is "less safe today" because of Trump's actions.— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 26, 2020
In 2016 she supported Trump but based on what she saw inside his administration, she's voting for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/ZjoDpVJBCR
One thought on “Another Trump administration Republican for Biden”
For a guy who loudly proclaims himself to be an Evangelical Christian, Mike Pence sure tells a lot of lies.
Tonites lunatic circus will feature a speech by warmonger extraordinaire and extremist Evangelical Christian Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark).
This bigot never met a communist or socialist or Progressive or Shiite Muslim or married, pro-choice, LGBTQ American that he didn’t want to jail and suppress their right to vote.
This manic and his fanatical, Fascist, compatriots Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo represent the overriding philosophy of Trumps new Republican Party.
Speaking of Trump.
Our Dear Leader will conclude his convention for the deranged this evening with a speech full of lies, laced with paranoid fantasies and especially written for the delusional members of his cult.
Ms. Neumann may hate Trumps guts enough to vote for Biden but, she’s still in favor of smaller government without a Social Security System to administer, and low taxes on the rich and famous.
Republicans are toxic and none of them can be salvaged until they repent for their sins and change their outlook on life.
Voting for Biden doesn’t count as that life change for either Ms. Neumann or for those linked to the Lincoln Project.
Because Republicans can’t be trusted.