Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline. #Laura pic.twitter.com/bV4jzT3Chd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

The eye of Hurricane #Laura warmed ~4°C between passes per recon. Such increased subsidence noted on IR and dropsonde could indicate that we may see a sharper drop in pressure soon. Given FL wind and dropsonde data, these pressure falls would allow a run at Category 5 intensity. https://t.co/rd7kxFDZF8 pic.twitter.com/reEfkrm9V1 — Tyler Stanfield (@TylerJStanfield) August 26, 2020