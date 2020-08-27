Military rape

I remember writing about this over 15 years ago and being accused of trying to smear the military “because I hate them so much”:

  1. Me too. Tried to point out the problem with someone at JAG. Who’s response was “consider the source,” (news websites and the internet). A couple of months later DOD published their findings. I’ve never heard a word since.

  2. This particular army base has some very serious issues that continue to be swept under the rug by the leadership at Ft. Hood.

    The Green Wall of Silence.

