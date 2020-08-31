Deja vu all over again August 31, 2020August 30, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Seems like a good day to replay this thread. https://t.co/E41MQPvm1O— David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 30, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “Deja vu all over again”
960 Jewish extremists committed suicide in 74 AD on top of Masada, which was once Herod’s summer palace.
Most of these “dead-enders” were messianic, Armageddomist Essenes (Sicarii),
who couldn’t coexist with anybody including their fellow Jews.
Trump cult members include Evangelical Christians, QAnon, and the leadership of the Republican Party (T-baggers).
These people are todays Essenes.
Because nothing else has stuck, Trump and the Republicans have begun calling Democrats “baby killers” and “traitors.”
Every corrupt, autocratic, Fascist keeps a list of “rats’ and “vermin” who they want jailed or murdered.
The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.
Seen recently in my 2-horse town, a billboard:
AMERICA WAKE UP!!
2020 is our 1776
TRUMP!
Not unlike the brownshirts banging on pots thru town shouting:
“Deutschland, Wach Auf!”