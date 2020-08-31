2 thoughts on “Deja vu all over again

  1. 960 Jewish extremists committed suicide in 74 AD on top of Masada, which was once Herod’s summer palace.
    Most of these “dead-enders” were messianic, Armageddomist Essenes (Sicarii),
    who couldn’t coexist with anybody including their fellow Jews.

    Trump cult members include Evangelical Christians, QAnon, and the leadership of the Republican Party (T-baggers).
    These people are todays Essenes.

    Because nothing else has stuck, Trump and the Republicans have begun calling Democrats “baby killers” and “traitors.”

    Every corrupt, autocratic, Fascist keeps a list of “rats’ and “vermin” who they want jailed or murdered.

    The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.

  2. Seen recently in my 2-horse town, a billboard:
    AMERICA WAKE UP!!
    2020 is our 1776
    TRUMP!
    Not unlike the brownshirts banging on pots thru town shouting:
    “Deutschland, Wach Auf!”

