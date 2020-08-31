NEW: Rittenhouse's militia contingent in Kenosha included a man named Ryan Balch.— Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) August 30, 2020
Balch shared Nazi, white nationalist, boogaloo and Pro-Trump propaganda online: https://t.co/aV5tPOPlZl
NEW: Rittenhouse's militia contingent in Kenosha included a man named Ryan Balch.— Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) August 30, 2020
Balch shared Nazi, white nationalist, boogaloo and Pro-Trump propaganda online: https://t.co/aV5tPOPlZl
One thought on “Radicals”
If your carrying an AR-15 or an AAK-47 and you shoot somebody for no apparent reason then you’ve automatically lost your right to claim “self-defense.”
When a crowd then gathers and tries to disarm and neutralizes you “by any means necessary” they are simply invoking their right to “self-defense.”
John Pierce of Atlanta is Kyle Rittenhouses’ attorney. (Pierce Bainbridge)
Pierce is a right wing Trump donor who has defended Rudy Giuliani and Carter Page in the past.
His efforts are being funded by the right wing FightBack Foundation which was established in Texas on ‘August 12’.
It would seem that somebody was expecting trouble?