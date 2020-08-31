We knew it was going to be bad

Share

And now it’s very, very bad. Hang in there. I’m seeing deep-fake videos with fake statements from Biden, and the RNC is using pictures of fires from a street protest in Spain, and pictures of bleeding Australian cops. Just for starters.

Breaking via NYT: The Justice Department secretly took steps in 2017 to narrow the Russia investigation, according to former law enforcement officials, keeping investigators from completing an examination of Trump’s personal and business ties to Russia.https://t.co/67m7IOsB40 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 30, 2020

Dark forces in America drove crises in the 1850s, 1890s and 1930s as reactionary elites fought to remain atop a world passing away. A wipeout election this year could set them back a generation and “push America into the future.” https://t.co/PjfzS11SsJ @digby56 — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) August 30, 2020

“When we talk about election security I want to reassure the American people it’ll be difficult for anyone — China, Russia, Iran — to change actual vote tallies” — Ratcliffe (this downplays others types of interference, such as Russia’s anti-Clinton propaganda campaign in ’16) pic.twitter.com/jY7eKjPwIP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2020

Democracy is dying in the dark: ODNI cancels future election security briefings for Congress – Axios ⁦@ODNIgov⁩ #Election2020 https://t.co/kBB1Sc9SAe — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) August 30, 2020

We’re living through an attempted authoritarian take over of America. We can’t afford not to call it what it is because we’re afraid of sounding alarmist or alienating swing voters. More people need to understand what’s at stake in 2020 and they only will if we say it clearly. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) August 30, 2020