"We Survivors of Authoritarianism Have a Message America Needs to Hear: This is Exactly How it Happens, and It’s Happening Here." /by @umairh https://t.co/XvyKK0owk7— Dan Gillmor (@dangillmor) September 2, 2020
One thought on “Yep”
Recently the FBI informed Facebook that Russian bots were using Zuckerberg’s platform to spread propaganda directed at Progressives claiming that Biden and Harris were too conservative for them to vote for.
Unlike common sense, critical thinking skills can be learned.
Why isn’t Facebook capable of discovering Russian propaganda all by itself?
Is Zuckerberg so pro-Trump that it sends shivers down his leg every time Russia, Israel or Saudi Arabia f***with Democrats?
Past history has shown us that Fascist propaganda is allowed to flourish on Facebook with impunity until the FBI or somebody else points it out to the militant pro-Zionist Zuckerberg.
A good deal of the success of the authoritarian Right in America today can be laid at the feet of Zuckerberg and his Facebook.