If only all those employers hadn’t gone out of business because of how your pal fucked up the pandemic…
Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin: "There's no question that the reason we have unemployment is that certain states are not opening up." pic.twitter.com/WETmXuS798— The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2020
One thought on “Genius”
For personal political reasons Moscow Mitch refuses to call the Senate back from its vacation to pass a coronavirus relief bill.
Moscow Mitch is in a tough reelection battle and thinks that the skin flint Kentucky Republicans might vote against him if he agrees to add another $2 to $3 trillion dollars to the National Debt for the purpose of helping Americans who, through no fault of their own, are in deep financial trouble because of the pandemic.
Well, to hell with the Republican Kentuckians who couldn’t find their asses without a road map, and to Moscow Mitch for pandering to these rat bastards.