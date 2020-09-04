There goes the military vote

Share

Breaking via The Atlantic: Trump canceled a visit to a U.S. military cemetery in France in 2018 because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain and because he didn't believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people. https://t.co/gZ2reA3ww4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 3, 2020

“A former senior administration official confirmed to The Washington Post that the president frequently made disparaging comments about veterans and soldiers missing in action, referring to them at times as ‘losers.’” https://t.co/c44cFIsnLs — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 4, 2020

"Trump, while standing by Robert Kelly’s grave" — Gen. John Kelly's son, a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan — "turned directly to his father and said, 'I don’t get it. What was in it for them?'" — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) September 3, 2020

A senior Defense Department official I just spoke with confirmed this story by @JeffreyGoldberg in its entirety. Especially the grafs about the late Sen. John McCain and former Marine Gen. John Kelly, President @realDonaldTrump former chief of staff. https://t.co/ol2lhBbgv8 — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) September 3, 2020