He knew. He admitted it.

He claims he downplayed it because he didn’t want “people” to panic. He means the stock market, because he doesn’t give a shit about “people”:

Trump admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed US coronavirus death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and “more deadly than even your strenuous flus,” and that he repeatedly played it down publicly. #TrumpKnew https://t.co/3fXdDR56nz — Robert Cooper 🌊 (@RobertCooper58) September 9, 2020

Former director of national intelligence Dan Coats could not shake his “deep suspicions” that Vladimir Putin “had something” on Trump, seeing “no other explanation” for the president’s behavior, according to Bob Woodward’s book. https://t.co/McK2uHn0jE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 9, 2020