Twitter said today it will label or remove posts that prematurely declare victory in the election, which includes you-know-who's feed. https://t.co/1nz0IOe3P9— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) September 10, 2020
One thought on “Interesting”
This is tricky business, censorship wise.
Trump is always pulling some sort of stunt or lying about this or that in order to keep his bandwagon moving.
Because nothing else is working for him, Trump rolled out his “Great American Comeback Tour” yesterday.
He probably got the idea from Kanye West?
The game of politics gets more and more bizarro by the day.