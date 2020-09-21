Of course. They want a woman to vote to overturn Roe V. Wade:
Amy Coney Barrett, the judge at the top of Trump’s list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has said we should always remember that a “legal career is but a means to an end … and that end is building the Kingdom of God." https://t.co/PZ4MRB7PLX— Ron Charles (@RonCharles) September 20, 2020
2 thoughts on “Another Christofascist”
People like this women believe in their hearts that “Jesus will return to earth in the end times.”
Such magical thinking makes this women unfit to serve on any court in the land.
Yet Moscow Mitch rammed Barrett’s nomination to the federal court through the Senate and every Republican voted “yes” in agreement.
Republicans are the enemy.
Trump is their Frankenstein.
They want a woman to overturn Griswold. Once there is no legal right to privacy, we’re well and truly fucked 8 ways to Sunday.