Money, honey

~ susie

This was pretty amazing, watching the ActBlue ticker go crazy this weekend. It will probably be $125 million by the time you read this:

Published by susie

One thought on “Money, honey

  1. All of this money and support is anti-Trump and not pro-Biden and Biden should keep that in mind at all times.

    Biden is an MT suit and a necessary evil but, nothing more.

    Vote Blue.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *