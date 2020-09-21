This was pretty amazing, watching the ActBlue ticker go crazy this weekend. It will probably be $125 million by the time you read this:
Democratic donors poured unprecedented sums of money into campaigns and causes in the hours after Justice Ginsburg's death was announced — donating nearly $80 million online in the first 24 hours. https://t.co/l3CVvBJyjf— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 20, 2020
One thought on “Money, honey”
All of this money and support is anti-Trump and not pro-Biden and Biden should keep that in mind at all times.
Biden is an MT suit and a necessary evil but, nothing more.
Vote Blue.