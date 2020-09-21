Pretty grim news here on the Oxford coronavirus vaccine: 2 of the 8,000 UK participants in the trial have developed a rare illness involving inflammation of the spine; in the US the illness hits about 1 in every 236,000 people annually. https://t.co/zcBbAbLNBg pic.twitter.com/mVVFZOMCHd— Tom Gara (@tomgara) September 20, 2020
Where is the ‘new’ coronavirus relief bill Republicans?
With between 12 and 17 million “furloughed” workers still waiting to be called back to work and hurting, the Republicans are ready to fast-track Trumps Supreme Court nominee.
Moscow Mitch and the Republicans should fast-track additional coronavirus relief money to the millions of Americans who are being evicted, going hungry and having their possessions repossessed.
Instead they’re pandering to their gun-totting, Evangelical Christian, White Supremacist base for votes.