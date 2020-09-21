One thought on “Not a good sign

  1. Where is the ‘new’ coronavirus relief bill Republicans?

    With between 12 and 17 million “furloughed” workers still waiting to be called back to work and hurting, the Republicans are ready to fast-track Trumps Supreme Court nominee.

    Moscow Mitch and the Republicans should fast-track additional coronavirus relief money to the millions of Americans who are being evicted, going hungry and having their possessions repossessed.

    Instead they’re pandering to their gun-totting, Evangelical Christian, White Supremacist base for votes.

