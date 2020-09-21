He said a lot of things that sounded moderate at the time, and then turned around and did the opposite:
Something that's informed a lot of my 2018/2020 analysis: this @ForecasterEnten piece about 2016 voter views of Trump. He was seen as the most moderate GOP nominee in decades. Rs have been thrilled by the social conservatism, but not Obama-Trump voters. https://t.co/KDyYWvLqzj— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 20, 2020
One thought on “Remember this?”
Trump claimed that he was anti-war and it turns out that he’s a raging warmonger who will go to war with anybody over the smallest slight.