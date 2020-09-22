Leak reveals $2tn of possibly corrupt US financial activity https://t.co/HXkVNhs42w— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 21, 2020
Leak reveals $2tn of possibly corrupt US financial activity https://t.co/HXkVNhs42w— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 21, 2020
One thought on “Huh”
Interestingly this same investigation turned up the fact that the UK is the worst offender in the world when it comes to corrupt banking practices.
Mostly in the form of money laundering.
They were the worst in the world right behind Cyprus.
One can hatch a lot of conspiracies and disappear a lot of people with $2 trillion.