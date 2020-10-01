Greensburg is a very conservative town. This tells me there’s going to be a giant wave:
Anyway here’s what Greensburg, Pennsylvania thought of @JoeBiden’s debate performance last night: pic.twitter.com/ANxcPhuPrg— Olivia Raisner (@OliviaRaisner) September 30, 2020
One thought on “Tsunami alert”
“A giant wave,” of that there is no doubt.
Shhhh…..don’t tell the moderates but, Joe Biden is not the Democratic Party as he claims.
Biden/Harris are being hired as a clean-up crew.
If they do that job to the best of their ability and leave policy matters, both foreign and domestic, to the Progressives then we’ll all get along.