Donald Trump Personally to Blame for 37 Percent of the World’s COVID-19 Misinformation, Study Finds https://t.co/RQJLB5r7Qr via @thedailybeast— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 1, 2020
Donald Trump Personally to Blame for 37 Percent of the World’s COVID-19 Misinformation, Study Finds https://t.co/RQJLB5r7Qr via @thedailybeast— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 1, 2020
One thought on “The superspreader”
Trump is a pathological liar who supports the American neo-Nazi Movement.
Trump is losing the election. Big.
Trump is dragging the Republican Party down with him.
Trump has the coronavirus???
Is this the October surprise?