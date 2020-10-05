Trump’s Covid messaging:— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2020
JAN: It’s under control
FEB: It’s a hoax
M: Packed churches by Easter
APRIL: It’s going away
MAY: Time to open up
JUNE: Just embers
JULY: Time to open schools
AUG: Other countries are worse
SEPT: Vaccines coming soon!
OCT: *tweeting from the hospital*
One thought on “Evolution”
Is there a Nobel Prize for being the stupidest human on earth?
Trump is the dictionary definition of an “ass: a stupid, foolish or stubborn person.”
Trump takes unnecessary and foolish risks.
A thoughtful, normal person would never take a joy ride while in the hospital being treated for the coronavirus.