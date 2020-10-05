We got polls!

Look at this poll.— Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) October 4, 2020
Smile for a minute, then forget you ever saw it.
This poll doesn’t mean shit if we don’t vote. https://t.co/vB2YVxSExR
BREAKING: Biden's national lead over Trump jumps to 14 points after debate in NBC News/WSJ poll https://t.co/Y4dlIqG97n— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) October 4, 2020
Joe Biden leads President Trump by double digits in two national polls released on Sunday. A third poll found that Americans think the president had not taken “the appropriate precautions when it came to his personal health.”https://t.co/8i43yxMIem— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 4, 2020
NEW @ABC Ipsos poll (taken Fri/Sat-AFTER Trump COVID news)— Karen Travers (@karentravers) October 4, 2020
-72% say Trump did not take risk of contracting the virus "seriously enough"
-72% say Trump did not take "appropriate precautions when it came to his personal health"
More from @adamkelsey https://t.co/jmPoecrf5J
Biden is beating Trump by 5 points in Florida, 47-42.
He hasn’t closed the deal yet but, he has Trump on the ropes.
Most Floridians were taken aback when Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a Trump suck up, completely reopened the state on September 25, even though 2400 Floridians were still being infected each day.
Then it dawned on them that Trump had scheduled a superspreader event 7 days later on October 2 in Deland, Florida.
Fortunately for the people of Florida, Trump came down with the virus and the event was cancelled and that probably saving dozens of lives.