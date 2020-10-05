We got polls!

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Look at this poll.



Smile for a minute, then forget you ever saw it.



This poll doesn’t mean shit if we don’t vote. https://t.co/vB2YVxSExR — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) October 4, 2020

BREAKING: Biden's national lead over Trump jumps to 14 points after debate in NBC News/WSJ poll https://t.co/Y4dlIqG97n — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) October 4, 2020

Joe Biden leads President Trump by double digits in two national polls released on Sunday. A third poll found that Americans think the president had not taken “the appropriate precautions when it came to his personal health.”https://t.co/8i43yxMIem — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 4, 2020