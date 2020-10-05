We got polls!

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “We got polls!

  1. Biden is beating Trump by 5 points in Florida, 47-42.
    He hasn’t closed the deal yet but, he has Trump on the ropes.

    Most Floridians were taken aback when Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a Trump suck up, completely reopened the state on September 25, even though 2400 Floridians were still being infected each day.

    Then it dawned on them that Trump had scheduled a superspreader event 7 days later on October 2 in Deland, Florida.

    Fortunately for the people of Florida, Trump came down with the virus and the event was cancelled and that probably saving dozens of lives.

