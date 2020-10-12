Notice he doesn’t answer the question:
One thought on “Ha, ha”
Typhoid Donald will be holding 3 super spreader events this week. One in Florida, one in Pennsylvania and one in Iowa.
When Trump said, “Don’t be afraid of it, ” and “We have a cure,” when he was speaking about the coronavirus, he wasn’t talking to you and me.
Trump was talking to the American oligarchs, their families and a handpicked group of plutocrats.
These folks have the pull and money to access one of the only 50,000 doses of the coronavirus “Trump cocktail” available in the United States today.
The bottom line is that the “average Joe” who makes up the bulk of “essential workers” in this country may very well die but, the rich and famous will probably survive the pandemic.
In just 22 days the winners of the election will be forced to deal with the Trump losers who will all be very angry that the Socialists beat them.