Your librul media

Short version: Our Very Brave Beltway Journalists are preening themselves over their demands that right this minute, Joe Biden disclose his plans on court packing AFTER THEY WATCHED REPUBLICANS DO IT FOR THE PAST TEN YEARS but don’t mind me, I’m just furious over the media compulsion to even things out by pretending Democrats invented partisanship.

In 2013 Cornyn declared Obama’s appointees to the DC Circuit to be “court packing” and tried to eliminate those seats https://t.co/kKjYBK98Y0 https://t.co/URJRBfoqWv — Spooky Evan (@evan7257) October 11, 2020

HANNITY: “I was surprised Obama left so many judge vacancies.”



MCCONNELL: “I’ll tell you why- I was in charge.”



*LAUGHS LIKE A MANIAC*



So yeah, spare us your disingenuous Court-packing Pearl-clutching. pic.twitter.com/yX8gQATtja — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 11, 2020

NOW…. THIS is court packing. And, ironically, Republicans did it, as @aterkel reportedhttps://t.co/UjbPf8kby8 — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 11, 2020