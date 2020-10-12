Your librul media

~ susie

Short version: Our Very Brave Beltway Journalists are preening themselves over their demands that right this minute, Joe Biden disclose his plans on court packing AFTER THEY WATCHED REPUBLICANS DO IT FOR THE PAST TEN YEARS but don’t mind me, I’m just furious over the media compulsion to even things out by pretending Democrats invented partisanship.

Published by susie

One thought on “Your librul media

  1. Joe Biden is an old line Neo-liberal whose ideas and rhetoric are dated and mostly discredited.
    But this election isn’t about Joe Biden
    It’s about defeating Trump and his Republican accomplices who represent the worst instincts of this country.
    Greed, selfishness and rugged individualism.

    Moscow Mitch says that it’s too dangerous to reconvene the Senate and pass a coronavirus relief bill.
    But in the same breath Moscow Mitch says that it’s imperative that the Senate reconvene in order to confirm the religious zealot Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

    It’s too dangerous to pass a badly needed coronavirus relief bill but, it’s not too dangerous to vote to put one more pro-Big business, anti-worker, religious zealot on the Court?

    Millions of Americans are suffering from acute financial hardship and in many cases desperation, and Moscow Mitch and the Republicans are ignoring them so that they can focus instead on putting a political extremist on the Court who will make matters worse for a lifetime.

    Amy Coney Barrett is a disgrace.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *