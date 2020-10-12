Short version: Our Very Brave Beltway Journalists are preening themselves over their demands that right this minute, Joe Biden disclose his plans on court packing AFTER THEY WATCHED REPUBLICANS DO IT FOR THE PAST TEN YEARS but don’t mind me, I’m just furious over the media compulsion to even things out by pretending Democrats invented partisanship.
In 2013 Cornyn declared Obama’s appointees to the DC Circuit to be “court packing” and tried to eliminate those seats https://t.co/kKjYBK98Y0 https://t.co/URJRBfoqWv— Spooky Evan (@evan7257) October 11, 2020
FLASHBACK —— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 11, 2020
HANNITY: “I was surprised Obama left so many judge vacancies.”
MCCONNELL: “I’ll tell you why- I was in charge.”
*LAUGHS LIKE A MANIAC*
So yeah, spare us your disingenuous Court-packing Pearl-clutching. pic.twitter.com/yX8gQATtja
NOW…. THIS is court packing. And, ironically, Republicans did it, as @aterkel reportedhttps://t.co/UjbPf8kby8— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 11, 2020
You have already packed the Court with incompetent judges and corrupt appointment processes. We will simply UNpack it and undo the corruption the Federalist Society has brought to the appointment process. https://t.co/YM6bq6SPNb— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) October 11, 2020
One thought on “Your librul media”
Joe Biden is an old line Neo-liberal whose ideas and rhetoric are dated and mostly discredited.
But this election isn’t about Joe Biden
It’s about defeating Trump and his Republican accomplices who represent the worst instincts of this country.
Greed, selfishness and rugged individualism.
Moscow Mitch says that it’s too dangerous to reconvene the Senate and pass a coronavirus relief bill.
But in the same breath Moscow Mitch says that it’s imperative that the Senate reconvene in order to confirm the religious zealot Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
It’s too dangerous to pass a badly needed coronavirus relief bill but, it’s not too dangerous to vote to put one more pro-Big business, anti-worker, religious zealot on the Court?
Millions of Americans are suffering from acute financial hardship and in many cases desperation, and Moscow Mitch and the Republicans are ignoring them so that they can focus instead on putting a political extremist on the Court who will make matters worse for a lifetime.
Amy Coney Barrett is a disgrace.